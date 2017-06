PATTAWATOMIE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7pm Saturday in Pattawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Polaris ATV driven by Alex D. Blow, 49, Havensville, was westbound on Havensville Road just west of Angus Road.

The ATV entered the south ditch and hit a power pole.

Blow was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Chapel Oaks.