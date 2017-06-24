Kansas man charged with December murder of his wife

PAWNEE COUNTY – A Kansas man accused in the death of his wife made a court appearance Friday.

Jacob Ohnmacht, 27, of Larned, appeared in custody Friday afternoon before Pawnee Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell on a five (5) count Criminal Complaint filed earlier in the day by Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, according to a media release.

Cowell advised the defendant of the charges, the possible penalties if convicted and his constitutional rights, including his right to counsel. If convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines the Ohnmacht faces between 147 months and 653 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections depending on his criminal history.

He is charged with one count of Intentional Murder in the Second Degree, three counts of felony Interference of Law Enforcement and one count of misdemeanor Interference of Law Enforcement.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner Dr. Lyle Noordhoek related to the death of Ohnmacht’s wife on the evening of December 12, 2016, at their residence in rural Pawnee County.

The arrest warrant and a copy of the criminal complaint were served by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department without incident just prior to the First Appearance. The defendant was already in the Sheriff’s custody on unrelated charges.

Following the First Appearance, the defendant was transferred to the Ford County Detention Center with bond set at $100,000 cash or surety. In the event the defendant posts bond, Judge Cowell advised he is not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the victim’s family.

A Preliminary Hearing was scheduled for July 6, 2017 at 3 p.m.