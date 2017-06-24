John William Dugan passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas at the age of 86. He was born on May 14, 1931 in Alton, Kansas to the late James R. and Florence (Forman) Dugan. He grew up in Alton, working with custom cutting crews as a young man, and graduating from Alton High School with the Class of 1949. He served as a First Class Boiler Tender in the United States Navy, during the entire Korean War conflict, from March 1950 to December 1953, aboard the USS Frank Knox. On August 10, 1958 he was united in marriage to Nadine Aust at St. John Lutheran Church north of Ellis, Kansas. They were blessed with two children, Cindy and Dyrk.

John drove cattle and tanker trucks prior to September 1955 when he became owner/operator of Dugan Oil Company, a service station and bulk fuel delivery service. Before retiring in July 2001, it is estimated that he hired somewhere between 200-300 kids as they worked their way through high school and college. Always a hardworking man, he also liked to play hard at times. He was a talented snow and water skier, with an affinity for skiing backwards behind boats on his “banana peel” skis and homemade round wakeboards. He bowled for many years, and was an avid golfer and member of Rooks County Golf and Country Club. He served many years on the school board, was a member of First Christian Church having served as a Deacon as well as doing odd jobs and repair work around the church, VFW Post #8871 helping with the Honor Guard, Paradise Masonic Lodge #290, and the American Legion. However, the job he cherished the most was being a loving husband, dad, and granddad. He supported every activity his family was involved with, and was a huge sports fan, holding season tickets to KU basketball for 28 years, and attending all of the Plainville Junior and Senior High athletic events whenever possible.

John is survived by his wife Nadine Dugan of the home in Plainville; daughter Cindy Bechard and husband Armond of Leawood; son Dyrk Dugan and wife Kris of Overland Park; brother George Dugan and wife Mary Lou of Osborne; sister Margaret VanScyoc of Surprise, AZ; and grandchildren Christian Bechard, Danté Dugan, and Jessica Dugan.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Florence Dugan, sister Marie Brown, and brother Jimmy Dugan.

It is said, “Life has meaning only to the degree it is lived in the service of others.” John lovingly gave of himself to family, friends, neighbors, and community because he valued them above all else. His legacy of honor, integrity, and faith will continue to inspire those who knew him best, until we all meet together again, in that house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at First Christian Church in Plainville. Burial will follow at Plainville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-7:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 5:00-7:00pm.