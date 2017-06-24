Firefighter injured after ceiling collapse during Kansas blaze

RENO COUNTY – Officials are working to determine the cause of a Friday evening house fire.

Just after 6 p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 3118 North Hendricks Street for a report of a home on fire, according to a media release.

On arrival, first in units reported heavy fire and heavy smoke conditions on a single-story ranch home.

Crews battled heavy fire conditions that spread into the basement, first floor, and attic space from a rear wood patio deck on the house.

It took crews approximately 45 minutes to contain the fire, but not before it caused extensive damage to the home.

During the fire operations, one firefighter sustained non-life threating injuries from an interior ceiling collapse.

The firefighter was able to exit the structure under his own power after the collapse happened. A section of drywall fell from an interior ceiling of the home and landed on the firefighter knocking him down to the floor.

Reno County EMS evaluated the firefighter and was released at the scene.

“This is a reminder of how dangerous our profession can be. The fire had a head start prior to our arrival, and this made it difficult to contain to the area of origin,” according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Unruh.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the home is deemed uninhabitable.