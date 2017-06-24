2 hospitalized after semi sideswipes pickup, hits John Deere tractor

SHERIDAN COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Freightliner Semi driven by Phillip L. Anderson, 50, Concordia, was westbound on U.S. 83 one mile east of Selden.

The driver attempted to pass a westbound John Deere Tractor pulling a Swather and driven by Michael Anthony Ritter, 51, Selden.

The semi sideswiped an eastbound 1999 Ford F250 driven by Lavon R. Wright, 64, Ullysses, and ran into back of the John Deere and Swather.

Anderson and Ritter were transported to the hospital in Hoxie. Wright and a passenger were not injured.

Anderson and Wright were properly restrained at the time of the accident. The tractor does not have a seat belt.