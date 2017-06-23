USGS reports 5th earthquake in Kansas this week

HARPER COUNTY – A fifth earthquake this week jolted portions of Kansas Friday afternoon.

The quake just before 3p.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 7 miles southwest of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency recorded earthquakes in the same general area Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. They measured 3.1 and 3.7.

A pair of quakes shook portions of Kansas Monday. Just after 2.am. a 2.9 quake hit 6 miles northwest of Mankato in Jewell County. At 10:15 p.m. Monday, the USGS recorded a 2.6 quake three miles south of Rose Hill in Butler County.

The USGS has recorded 15 quake in Kansas in June.

They reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Friday’s quake.