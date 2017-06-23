Saline County man dies after ejected in Jeep rollover accident

ELLSWORTH COUNTY – A Saline County man died in an accident just after 7p.m. Thursday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kenney, Martin J. Kenney, Assaria, was westbound on Kansas 140 four miles west of Brookville.

The Jeep left the roadway, crossed the center lane into the eastbound lane of travel, entered the grass on the south side of the road and rolled into a barbed wire fence and the driver was ejected.

Kenney was transported to the Ellsworth County Hospital where he died. Kenney was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

