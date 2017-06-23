Richard N. Jennings, 73, of Salina, passed away June 23, 2017. He was born February 14, 1944 in Salina, to Clarence and Nathalie Jennings.

Richard had a passion for building and fixing things, like bicycles for local children and riding his Harley. He loved shooting and collecting guns. He enjoyed going to drag races and being in the pit crew. He was a bowler and board member president.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Carlson (Christopher), of Wichita, Krystal Minton (Charles), of Topeka; siblings, Gary Jennings (Ruby), of Salina, Patricia Gruber (Patrick), of Nixa, MO, and Constance Pender (Tom), of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Jett and Kade, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Jennings.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, at Ryan Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Rivercross Hospice and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.