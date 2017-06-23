Reva May Coash went to be with her Lord on June 22, 2017. She was born in Clyde, Kansas, on November 10, 1937 and lived in the area her entire life. She retired after working for over 50 years as a waitress, hospital aide on the surgery and nursery wing, school secretary, English teacher and K-12 Librarian. Her life revolved around her love for her family, gardening, reading, and quilting. She was unbelievably stubborn, fiercely loved her grandchildren, and remembered almost all the work from students in her classroom (whether recent or long-ago).

She is welcomed to the next step in her eternal life by her heavenly family, including her grandparents, John and Nellie Howard; mother and father, Elda and Ernest Howard; and an infant daughter. She is survived by her husband David of the home, daughters Nanetta Ross of Kansas City, Norrene (Kurtis) Gill of El Reno, OK, and Rhys (Sean) Baker of Clay Center; son Michael (Janell) Ross of Meriden; her grandchildren, Addelaine Gill, Courtney (Jason) Jeschke, Blake Ross, Morgan (Austin) Marshall, Kasey Gill, Caitlyn Ross, Scouten Baker and Whitney Baker; her sisters Javine (Larry) Bertrand of Minneapolis, Brenda (Ron Watson) Anderson of Wamgeo, and Donna Hamel of Clyde.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Chaput Mortuary in Clyde, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2017 at The Branch, Clyde, Kansas with Rev. Sandra Jellison-Knock officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Clyde.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Meadowlark Hospice or Clay County Master Gardener care of Chaput Mortuary, Clyde.