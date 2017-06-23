Police: Kansas man jailed for 1983 stabbing death

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 1983 murder and have made an arrest.

On August 27, 1983, at 3:10 a.m. police were dispatched to a club formally known as the Gambler, 107 W. Santa Fe Street in Garden City for a reported man on the ground in the parking lot, according to a media release.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located Ignacio Vasquez,37, Garden City. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple stabs wounds.

During the initial investigation, witnesses reported a fight had occurred in the parking lot of the club. Additional persons were also identified to have been stabbed or suffered cutting wounds during the fight.

Witnesses reported that Octaviano “Toby” Rosas was involved in the murder of Vasquez. In 1984 a witness identified Toby as being the person who stabbed Vasquez. Toby was subsequently arrested and charged in Finney County District Court. On October 24, 1984, the charges against Toby were dismissed due to lack of cooperation from the witness to testify at the preliminary hearing.

Throughout the past 32 years, follow-up has been completed in this cold case investigation. In February 2017 new information was obtained and Detectives of the Garden City Police Department followed up this information. It led Detectives to identify Frank Rosas, 62, Garden City, as a suspect in the murder.

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, a warrant was issued and police arrested Rosas. He is being held lodged in the Finney County Jail on a requested charge of 2nd-Degree Murder.