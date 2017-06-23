Irene P. Meyer, 92, passed away Thursday, June 22nd, in Abilene. She was born July 25, 1924 in the Pearl Community, the daughter of Frank B. and Nellie J. (Knopp) Delker. Growing up in the area, Irene attended local rural schools and graduated from Chapman High School and Kansas Wesleyan College. She had been employed for ten years by Mowery Clinic, Soil Conservation in Salina for ten years and was Mayor of Carlton for 28 years. On February 1, 1970, she was married to Jesse “Willie” Meyer. All of their married life was spent farming in the Carlton Community. He preceded her in death November 20, 2011. Irene enjoyed spending time with family, having coffee with friends in Salina and traveling with friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Noma Davis and Dolores Meyer and four brothers, Warren, Vernon, Lester and James Delker.

Irene is survived by: two sons, Don (Sharon) Meyer of Carlton, Doug (Ann) Meyer of Russell; three grandchildren, Lori (Travis) Foth of Abilene, Justin (Michelle) Meyer of Abilene, Ashleigh Meyer of Anaheim, California; eight great grandchildren’ sister, Marji Delker of Abilene and a brother Ted (Judy) Delker of Hemet, California.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 28th, at the Abilene First United Methodist Church with Rev. John Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery south of Carlton. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory be given to the Woodlawn Cemetery or the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.