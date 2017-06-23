Friday night live set for tonight

S alina Arts & Humanities, in collaboration with downtown stakeholders, announces the upcoming Friday Night Live concert event on June 23. Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district.

On Friday evening June 23, the Friday Night Live free concert features Salina’s The Clearview Band. The show will take place in Campbell Plaza at 123 S. Santa Fe from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Clearview Band is a group that appeals to all ages, playing a variety of music including, classic rock, oldies, blues and country. Over a 15-year career, the band has shared the stage with names such as The Stray Cats, Starship and Diamond Rio. They have played many festivals, bike rallies and other large events across Kansas and Nebraska. The Clearview Band is the perfect family entertainment on a summer evening.

In the case of inclement weather, a rain location for the Friday evening concert will be announced by 12noon that day. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements about the rest of Friday Night Live and First Friday programming for June and July. For more information, call Stacy Ash at Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770.

For needed accommodations, please call Amanda Morris at Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770 between <8:00 a.m.> – Noon and 1:00 – <5:00 p.m.> Every effort will be made to accommodate known disabilities. For material or speech access, please call at least five working days the event.