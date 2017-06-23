Daniel Dean Williams, 73, of Russell, Kansas died on Thursday, June 22,2017, at the Salina Regional Hospital in Salina, Kansas.

Daniel was born on December 08, 1943, in Waldo, Kansas, the son of Maurice and Maxine (Wilson) Williams. He grew up in Waldo, attended local schools and graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1961. He joined the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam war and received 2 bronze stars for his service. He was married and had one son named Barney. Later he was divorced. He worked for the City of Russell in the Parks Department and Water Department for a total of 17 years. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #6240 and the American Legion Post #99.

Surviving family include his son Barney Williams of Russell, Kansas; brother Larry Williams of Gardner, Kansas; and 2 grandchildren Logan and Madison Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation was selected by the family and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donation to the Daniel Williams Funeral Fund in care of the mortuary 610 N. Maple St. * Russell, Kansas 67665. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.