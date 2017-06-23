After 84 police calls, community files suit to “padlock” Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY- After police were involved in 84 incidents at a home including many involving drugs, the Topeka City Attorney announced Thursday the city is going to court to “padlock” the residence for up to two years.
In a media release, the first ever nuisance abatement case in Topeka, commonly referred to as a “padlock” case, is authorized under Kansas statutes when real or personal property is being used to carry on certain types of unlawful activities.
The owners of the home in the 2400 Block of SW Beverly were notified of the activities in October of 2016 and since that time, the unlawful activity at the property has continued.
The petition says authorities have recovered stolen vehicles, encountered a self-described methamphetamine addict and collected numerous drugs and paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Patton told the Capital-Journal that there have been “run-ins with the law” during the six years he’s lived in the home, sometimes with other people. But he says “cops cause more problems than I do.”
If the Court finds that the owner of the property knew or should have known of the unlawful activities and did not make a bona fide attempt to abate the nuisance, the Court can order any building or structure located on the property to be padlocked for up to two years. A civil penalty of up to $25,000 and attorney fees can also be recovered.
-The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments
Ralph Cramden says
Get it on Topeka!! Now, what can we do about the same type of houses in Salina that the police are called to on a regular basis….
Retired LEO says
Well if the Kansas laws are there like the article says, I would presume you would need to have proactive law enforcement and legal minds get to work to solve some of Salina’s problem houses you wrote about. However……don’t hold your breath for quick, if any action.
Idiocracy says
Boy this makes me angry this is not a landlord issue this is a police and judge issue. If they have been called to the house 84 x and this tenant lives there that long why is the tenant not in jail for 2 years. This is complete BS so the landlord is going to evict the tenant and allow him to go somewhere else and do this to someone else. Where in the heck is law enforcement and why are these judges letting these people go? I say fire the judges and get rid of the police chief if they can’t do their jobs.