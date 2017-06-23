6-23 Crimestoppers

Saline County Law enforcement authorities are asking for information on a crime that occurred at a Salina Kwik Shop last week.

According to a Crimestoppers media release, about 11:35 p.m. on June 12, a white, heavyset female, wearing a black zippered sweatshirt and a blue bandana took several items at Kwik Shop, located at 657 Fairdale. Acting like she had a gun in her sweatshirt, authorities say the female told the clerk to put money in a bag while she was ringing up items.

“The clerk complied and the subject left the store without further incident.”

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637, or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.