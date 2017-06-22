The Salina Post

Wheel detaches from van, starts fire

Photo courtesy of the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say that 28-year-old Brian Cedeno, Wichita, was driving northbound on Interstate 135 when a wheel detached from his van, rolled into the ditch and ignited a fire.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, the incident occurred at about 12:40 p.m.  Wednesday near milepost 84. Cedeno was able to guide the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan to the shoulder after the right-front wheel detached.

The wheel rolled into the ditch, setting the grass on fire. Sheriff Soldan said that the fire quickly spread to a neighboring field, burning up three acres of uncut wheat.

Saline County Rural Fire District #6 responded to the fire. The lost wheat was valued at $800.

