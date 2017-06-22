USGS reports 4th Kansas earthquake this week

HARPER COUNTY – A fourth earthquake this week jolted portions of Kansas Thursday morning. The quake at 7:44 a.m. measured a magnitude 3.7 and was centered approximately 7 miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just after 5p.m. Tuesday in Harper County measured 3.1.

A pair of quakes shook portions of Kansas Monday. Just after 2.am. a 2.9 quake hit 6 miles northwest of Mankato in Jewell County. At 10:15 p.m. Monday, the USGS recorded a 2.6 quake three miles south of Rose Hill in Butler County.

The USGS has recorded 14 quake in Kansas in June.

They reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.