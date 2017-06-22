The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Storms possible late afternoon and evening

by Leave a Comment


A couple strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening across portions of western, central and northern Kansas, as a strong cold front approaches from the north. The strongest activity will be capable of quarter size hail, 60 to 70 mph winds and locally heavy rain.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *