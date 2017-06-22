Storms possible late afternoon and evening

A couple strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon and evening across portions of western, central and northern Kansas, as a strong cold front approaches from the north. The strongest activity will be capable of quarter size hail, 60 to 70 mph winds and locally heavy rain.
