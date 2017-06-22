Police: Felony fugitive captured after Kansas standoff

SEWARD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted felon after an arrest.

Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, the Liberal Police Department Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Calvert Avenue, according to a media release.

The search warrant was obtained for the apprehension of Rodrigo Cano-Alvarado. He was wanted in Texas County, Oklahoma as well as Liberal and Seward County.

After a short standoff, Cano-Alvarado and two other occupants of the residence were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Cano-Alvarado is being held in the Seward County Jail on warrants for probation violation, possession of a controlled, dangerous substance, criminal possession of a firearm, eluding officers and criminal deprivation of property. A 20-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were taken into custody for aiding a felon.