Salina man returns stolen SUV after crash

Salina Police say that 23-year-old Joshua Christopher used a stolen financial card to pay for a wrecker to return a stolen vehicle to its owner.

Police Sgt. James Feldman said that Christopher, Salina, allegedly stole the 2005 Ford Escape from an acquaintance’s residence on the 500 block of Woodlawn sometime after 12 a.m. yesterday. About 12:30 a.m., Christopher wrecked the vehicle on the 2200 block of South Ninth.

According to the report, Christopher ran off the road and struck a curb and a light pole. Authorities say he then used the vehicle owner’s financial card to pay the $160 wrecker bill, returning the SUV to its owner.

Sgt. Feldman said that Christopher was arrested later that morning at the same residence. He faces one count of felony theft, one count of misdemeanor theft and criminal use of a financial card.

The vehicle was valued at $4,000.