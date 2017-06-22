The Salina Post

Salina man hospitalized after rollover crash during chase

Galliart- photo from an October 2016 booking in Saline County

RUSSELL COUNTY- A Salina man was injured in an accident during a high-speed chase just after 9a.m. Thursday in Russell County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Buick Park Avenue driven by Timothy Galliart, 46, was being pursued by Ellsworth County Deputies westbound on Stickney Road seven miles south of Wilson.

An Ellsworth County Deputy was investigating the Buick parked near 1st Road and Avenue K.

As the Deputy approached the vehicle, it left at a high rate of speed and crossed into Russell County. The Deputy followed the vehicle which then stopped on Stickney Road and 204th Road in Russell County. As the Deputy approached the vehicle took off again and collided with field entrance and rolled several times, according to Ellsworth County Sheriff Murray Marston.

Galliart was transported to Wesley Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

 

Galliart has previous convictions for drugs, aggravated battery and theft in Pawnee County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

