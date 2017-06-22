Russell A. Prentiss, son of Hardy A. Prentiss and Nina Prentiss was born March 15, 1926 at Leakesville, MS. and passed away on June 20, 2017 at his home in Chester, Nebraska at the age of 91.

He attended Leakesville, MS. public schools. He served with the United States Navy during World War Two. On July 13, 1947 he was united in marriage to Mary Frances Prentiss and to this union two daughters were born, Beverly F. and Janet L.

He was a member of the Greene Lodge Methodist Church, Leakesville, MS, Elks Club, VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy A. and Nina Prentiss ,Wife, Mary Frances Prentiss, daughter, Beverly and her husband Jim and grandson James, one brother, Jack Prentiss.

He is survived by one daughter, Janet L. (Don) Breland of Chester, Nebraska, five grandchildren, Robert W. (Christie) Breland Jr., Beverly R. (Chris) Corman, Janet A. (Josh) Deal, Don Breland Jr., Misty L. (Michael) Svoboda, nine great grandchildren, four sisters, Jessie Hicks of Mobile, Alabama, Vesta Marie Brewer of Leakesville, MS, Reba DeVine of Oklahoma City, OK, Elizabeth (Al) McMillan of Freeport, FL, two brothers, DeWitt (Glenda) Prentiss of Leakesville, MS, Donnie (Fannie Kate) Prentiss of Leakesville, MS nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be Ten AM, Friday, June 23, 2017, Chester Cemetery, Chester, Nebraska, conducted by, Pastor Young Je Kim.

Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, Chester, Nebraska

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

Military graveside services by United States Navy Honor Guard and State Line American Legion Post # 371

There will be no visitation.

