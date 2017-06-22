Retired TSGT Richard “Dick” D. Martin was born October 6, 1931 in Hugoton, KS. to John William “Bill” and Edith LaVerta (Brown) Martin. On June 20, 2017, Dick passed away in Salina.

Dick enlisted in the Air Force immediately after graduating from Hutchinson High School. In 1974, he retired 24 years of service and moved in family to Salina.

During his Air Force career, he served tours in Japan, the Philippines, and two tours in Vietnam, as well as several bases in the U.S. While stationed in Japan, Dick flew air evacuation of wounded from Korea back to hospitals in Japan. While in Vietnam, he flew cargo and air support and evacuation missions.

Dick was awarded Chief Air Crew Member Wings Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and several other awards and decorations.

Dick was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and Life Member of the Retired Enlisted Association.

Dick married Sonja Myrbach in Omaha, NE., October 8, 1955. To this union were born two sons. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sonja J, sons; Richard “Rick” Eric (Julie) Martin of Lindsborg, and John Charles Martin of Salina. Grandchildren include; Jessica Martin of Salina, Kyle (Molly) Martin of Assaria, Adam (Victoria) Martin of Middleburg, FL, Eric Martin (Kristin) of Hesston and Haley (Brandon) Schmitz of Wichita. Great-grandchildren include Gabrianna, Izabella, Matthew, Kaleighah, Nathan, Kasyn, Kruze and Emori, one sister; Ivamae Casady of Kent, WA., and a brother; Jack (MaryAnn) Martin of Salina, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers; Russell, Bob, Herbert, Alvin and Bill.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00am, Monday, June 26, 2017 at Roselawn Memorial Park with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to The Enlisted Association in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.