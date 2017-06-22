Police need help to identify Kan. suspects in purse, debit card thefts

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of purse thefts and asking the public for help to identify suspects, according to a social media report.

A victim’s purse was stolen from Pawnee Prairie Park and her debit card was used at multiple locations.

Police also reported several handbags and purses were taken at Town East Mall in Wichita.

Security cameras took photographs of a person of interest in each case.

If you know the identity of these individuals, please call Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or Wichita Police.