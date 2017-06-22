The Salina Post

NW Kansas boy fatally hurt after pickup hit his bicycle

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Kansas boy died after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck in southwest Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on the southwest side of McCook. The Nebraska State Patrol says the boy rode his bike from a private driveway onto a roadway, where it was struck by the pickup.

The patrol says the boy was pronounced dead later at Community Hospital in McCook. He was identified as Peyton Fife, who lived in Oberlin, Kansas.

The pickup driver was identified as 37-year-old Jason Stephens, of McCook. He was not injured.

