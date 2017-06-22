Leah Elizabeth Kaufman – Toevs, 93, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 7:27 p.m., Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 while in the company of her family at her home.

Leah was born in Newton, Kansas on September 19, 1923, a daughter of Christina (Brubacher) and Fredrick F. Ortman.

Leah attended the Moundridge grade schools and graduated from Moundridge High School, Moundridge, Kansas in 1941.

She was a member of First Mennonite Church McPherson, Kansas, where she taught Sunday School for several years, was a member of the quilting club, and served her church in other capacities through the years. Leah was Baptized in June of 1938 by Rev. P.P. Wedel at the Moundridge Mennonite Church.

Leah was a homemaker and worked for Raleigh’s Drug Store as a Clerk for sixteen years.

Leah was a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing the piano, raising flowers, embroidering, quilting, walking, cooking, baking, spending time with her family and church family.

Leah was united in marriage to Edward Mulvane Kaufman on August 13, 1941 at the Ortman family home south of Moundridge, Kansas. Edward died on April 3, 1989. Leah married Ernest David Toevs on June 16, 1990 at the First Mennonite Church, McPherson, Kansas. Ernest died October 29, 2005.

She is survived by her children, Carol Martin and her husband Al, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Donna Elliott and her husband Dean, of McPherson, Kansas, Pat Bruce and her husband Larry, of McPherson, Kansas, Debbie Powell and her husband Barry, of North Newton, Kansas, and Becky Kaufman, of McPherson, Kansas; her 11 grandchildren, Michelle DeLaTorre (Dan), Kelly Kaufman (Gina), Kory Kaufman, Breckon Kaufman, Jamie Elliott (Jake Karl), Chris Elliott, Andy Elliott (Sarah), Heidi Mann (Aaron), Heather Gould, Melanie Luttig (Mitch), and Ryan Powell; her 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Leah was preceded in death by her parents; her 1st husband Edward Kaufman; a son, Keith L. Kaufman; her 2nd husband Ernest Toevs; 4 sisters, Emma Lohrentz, Esther Wedel, Ruth Miller, and Christine Ewy; 4 brothers, Edward Ortman, Roland Ortman, Harold Ortman and Albert Ortman; 1 granddaughter Kyra Ann Kaufman.

Friends are invited to call Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, McPherson.

Funeral service will be held at First Mennonite Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26th, with Pastor Randy Smith officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.