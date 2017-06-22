Kansas teen dies in ATV accident

SEWARD COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Polaris ATV driven by Seth Fitzgerald, 16, Liberal, was westbound in the 9800 Block of Road 9 north of Liberal at a high rate of speed,

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It started to fish tail, entered a skid, tripped in the dirt and came to rest on the passenger side facing east.

A passenger Brett Michael Cunningham, 14, Liberal, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Kitch Brenneman Funeral Home.

Fitzgerald was not injured.