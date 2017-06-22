Jim Lawayne Gilbert, 69, of Gypsum, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama to Joseph Gilbert and Wilma Frost Gilbert.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael and Alan.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Gilbert; two sisters, Alisa Bailey and Lynn Little; one brother, Steve Gilbert; and numerous loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017 with visitation from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service, both at First Baptist Church of Gypsum.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gypsum in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.