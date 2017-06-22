The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Jim Lawayne Gilbert

by Leave a Comment

Jim Lawayne Gilbert, 69, of Gypsum, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama to Joseph Gilbert and Wilma Frost Gilbert.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael and Alan.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Gilbert; two sisters, Alisa Bailey and Lynn Little; one brother, Steve Gilbert; and numerous loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2017 with visitation from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service, both at First Baptist Church of Gypsum.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gypsum in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *