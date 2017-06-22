Frank Mason III nominated for an ESPY

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off one of the most decorated seasons in Kansas men’s basketball history, Jayhawk guard Frank Mason III has been nominated for an ESPY as the Best Male College Athlete for 2016-17.

The 25th ESPYs, hosted by Peyton Manning, will air live on ABC Wednesday, July 12, at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The ESPN hosted event is the one night where the sports world comes together to celebrate the best moments of the year.

Joining Mason are Best Male College Athlete nominees Ian Harkes (Wake Forest, soccer), Matt Rambo (Maryland, lacrosse), Zain Retherford (Penn State, wrestling) and DeShaun Watson (Clemson, football).

Showing a knack for taking over games in leading Kansas to its NCAA-record-tying 13th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship and a 31-5 record, Mason became the most distinguished player in Kansas basketball history his senior season in 2016-17. The Petersburg, Virginia, native was named the 2016-17 national player of the year by 10 different entities: Wooden, Naismith, NABC, Associated Press, USBWA Oscar Robertson, Sporting News, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports. He was the first Jayhawk to be named Associated Press Player of the Year and the first KU recipient of both the Oscar Robertson Trophy presented by the USBWA and the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Kansas’ 29th Consensus All-America First Team selection, Mason became the first player in KU and Big 12 history to average more than 20 points (20.9) and five assists (5.2) in a single season in 2016-17. The 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year ranked first in the league in scoring (20.9), including a 21.0 average in conference play.

A three-year starter, Mason concluded his career ranked sixth on the Kansas scoring list (1,885 points), sixth in assists (576), eighth in 3-point field goals (185), 13th in steals (165) and tied for third in consecutive starts (110). Other than Mason, no Jayhawk in KU history ranked sixth or higher in both points and assists.

Fans will have the chance to select the ESPY winners by voting online or via mobile device at ESPN.com/ESPYS. Fans can vote daily for Mason here.

The ESPYS and related events benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research in memory of the late Jim Valvano. At the first ESPYS back in 1993, Valvano accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, reminded us to live each day to the fullest, and asked us for help in raising money for cancer research.