Family of Kan. man charged in 7-year-old girl’s rape express ‘shock’

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Relatives of a registered sex offender who’s charged with raping a 7-year-old in a stranger’s Wichita apartment say they are in “utter shock and disbelief.”

The family of 23-year-old Corbin Breitenbach said in a statement that it’s “impossible to communicate the depth of our sorrow and the grief we feel for the victim and her family.” The statement was left on the voicemail of an Eagle reporter. A woman who answered the phone at the number from which the voicemail was left identified herself as Breitenbach’s mother.

Breitenbach is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the June 11 attack. He’d been released from prison six weeks earlier after serving time for choking and raping a woman in 2012.