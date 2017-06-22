Easton Corbin to headline 99KG’s Summer Splash

Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis and Todd O’Neill will make their way to Salina June 22 for 99KG’s Summer Splash. Tickets will go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the 99KG Studios at 1825 S. Ohio.

The Summer Splash will be held at the Salina Speedway. Grandstand tickets start at $9.99, track and pit tickets are $19.99 and 30 VIP tickets will be available for $39.99. VIP ticket holders will enjoy the concert front-stage right with a private bar. They will also receive autographed merchandise and a backstage pass with Easton Corbin.

Concert goers are encouraged to wear swimwear and cool off on a 24-foot waterslide. “We will also be giving away tickets to Oceans of Fun and Worlds of Fun, plus the 99KG Money Man will be there giving away $100 bills if you find him. Peeps said they wanted a summer party, so here you go!” Best part, tickets start at only $9.99,” said Shane McClintock, 99KG program director.