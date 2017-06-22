Democrats choose “pot stirrer” for open Kan. House seat

RENO COUNTY- Democrats on Wednesday selected Jason Probst to fill vacant 102nd Kansas House seat.

Probst, who describes himself as an antagonistic columnist and pot stirrer, was elected over three other candidates on the first ballot. He is a newspaper editor and opinion writer in Hutchinson.

He replaces Patsy Terrell who died June 7, at a Topeka hotel during the final week of the 2017 legislative session.

Probst said he is strongly against Governor Sam Brownback and Secretary of State, governor candidate Chris Kobach.

He also said that he will try to follow in Terrell’s footsteps but also be his own legislator in Topeka.

After his nomination Probst signed paperwork, and the matter will now go before Governor Brownback for his approval followed by a swearing in ceremony next week in Topeka.

Terrell’s two-year term ends in January 2019, but Probst could run for a full term next year. He is expected to resign his newspaper job, according to a report by the Associated Press.