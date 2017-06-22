Bruce C. Monroe 87 died June 22, 2017, County Living, Lyons. He was born October 27, 1929 at rural Rice County to John and Mae Brandon Monroe. He graduated from Geneseo High School in the class of 1947 and was a U. S. Army veteran, a member of the American Legion of Geneseo and attended First Presbyterian Church, Lyons.

A resident of Lyons since 1962, he was an Oil Field Pumper for 52 years around the Lyons and Wichita areas for Raymond Oil Co.

On June 1, 1952 he married Rosemary Ulrickson at Geneseo, she died on September 19, 2004. Survivors are sons, Gerald & Sharron Monroe, Dodge City, Wylie Monroe, Mercer, Wis.; daughters, Joan & Robert Renollet, Lyons, Gail Monroe, Hutchinson, Vickie & Lynn Tyson, Scottsdale, AZ.; brother, Orville & Jackie Monroe, Great Bend; sister, Garnet Hicks, Portage, Michigan; 9 grandchildren, Shelly Johnson, Brandi Daniels, Mindy Hoskins, Larry Collier, Jess Monroe, Kristina Monahan, Brandi Goracke, Robbin Myers, Katelyn Wolfe; 24 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, sisters, Mary Cormeny, Irene Droegemeier, Marguerite Cormeny and brothers, Raymond Monroe, John Monroe Jr., and Francis Monroe.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Rev. Robert Friesen officiating. Visitation, 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 26, 2017, with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Burial in the Geneseo Cemetery, Geneseo; Memorials to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.