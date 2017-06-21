Victor Neil Carlisle, 82, of Russell, Kansas, died on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell, Kansas.

Victor was born on January 28, 1935, in Madison, Kansas, the son of William Howard and Helen (Bumgardner) Carlisle. He moved to Russell in 1941, when he was 6 years old. He attended local schools and graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1953. He met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Laura Nevell Gossett on March 19, 1954, in Russell. From this union Victor and Nevell were blessed with two children Vicki and Curt. At age 17 Vic went to work at his first job with Russell Supply. Later, the company was sold to Buckeye Supply and Vic worked for them as an oilfield supply store manager until his retirement at age 63. He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Russell. He was a member of the Russell Masonic Lodge #177, Isis Shrine and Elks Lodge. He enjoyed golf, Kansas University Basketball, Kansas City Royals baseball, hunting, watching television. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and attending their activities.

Surviving family include his wife of 63 years Nevell of the home; daughter Vicki Desbien and husband Bill of Abilene, Kansas and son Curt Carlisle and wife Diane of Joplin, Missouri; brothers Richard Carlisle and wife Maria and Cecil Carlisle and wife Margarita and sister Sharon May and husband Phillip all of Wichita, Kansas and sisters Rita Brougdon and husband Don Johnson of Texas and Reba Ludwick and husband Mike of Sterling, Kansas; 5 grandchildren Britt, Haley, Chase, Blake and Meg and 3 great grandchildren Brayden, Addison and Jett.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Victor’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 01, 2017, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Ezekiel Koech officiating. Cremation has been selected by the family. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Friday, June 30, 2017, at the mortuary with family to greet guests from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. Friday evening. Memorials may be given to the Trinity United Methodist Church Maintenance Fund and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.