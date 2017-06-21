Suspect accused of shooting at KHP trooper charged with theft, more

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting at a Kansas state trooper has been charged in Nebraska with theft and possession of stolen firearms.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Richard Gathercole, of San Jacinto, California, was arrested early Tuesday morning at a gas station on the south side of Lexington.

A sheriff’s deputy had spotted a pickup truck that Kansas authorities had said was stolen by a man who’d fired at the trooper Monday along Interstate 70 near Goodland. The trooper wasn’t hit.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. A Kansas Bureau of Investigation representative didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday.

Gathercole remains in Dawson County Jail on Wednesday. Nebraska court records don’t list the name of his attorney.