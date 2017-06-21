Sheriff’s Office concludes Click It or Ticket campaign with 199 citations

According to a media release, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office wrote 199 safety belt citations during the Click It or Ticket campaign. The campaign is conducted to “aggressively enforce Kansas occupant restraint, texting, impaired driving and other traffic laws.

“Stops and tickets are primarily meant to teach,” Sheriff Roger Soldan said. “If you were stopped, you, hopefully, learned from your experience. If so, we have made the roads a little safer for you and those you share the road with. We will continue to do that because, while the Click It or Ticket campaign may be over, traffic enforcement never is.”

A total of 209 vehicles were stopped and 31 other citations were issued. The Click It or Ticket campaign is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.