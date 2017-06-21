Salina Liberty announces Heron O’Neal as new head coach

Heron O’Neal was announced as the new head coach for the Salina Liberty Indoor Football team in a press conference this afternoon. O’Neal started his professional indoor coaching career in 2005, winning championships in 2005, 2009 and 2011. He spent the previous season with the Dodge City Law as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.

“We got the guy that we wanted,” said Ricky Bertz, chief operating officer for the Salina Liberty. “It wasn’t people coming to us. We went and got that guy and that is us being proactive and not reactive.”

O’Neal graduated from Western Michigan University before spending two seasons in the National Football League. Following stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears, he took a coaching position with the Billing Outlaws in 2005. He coached for the Outlaws until 2010. From 2011 to 2016, O’Neal was coaching for the Colorado Crush, where he was voted “Coach of the Year” in 2014.

“It was essential to me that it felt like family; the next move that I did,” O’Neal said. “And they (the Liberty staff) made me feel good.”

O’Neal signed a three-year deal with the Liberty. He said he is currently working through the Liberty roster and is in contact with five or six players about returning for another season; Isiah Barfield being one of those players.

“He was one of the first guys I reached out to,” O’Neal said.

Barfield also spoke at the press conference, saying he had plans to retire until he was contacted by O’Neal, who he has played for before. The 2016 CIF Special Team’s Player of the Year committed to another season with the Liberty. It was also announced at the conference that he was selected as First Team Defensive back for the 2017 season.

“Our goal and our commitment is to build a team that the community can be proud of,” Bertz said.