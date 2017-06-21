Ray A. Eisenhauer, 83 of Solomon passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 in Solomon. He was born June 28, 1933 in Solomon, the son of Charles “Ed” and Gertrude (Grant) Eisenhauer. He grew up in Solomon, graduating from Solomon High School in 1951. After graduating from Solomon, he went on to serve two years in the Army. On July 6, 1953 he was united in marriage to Audeen Alden in Solomon. She preceded him in death November 27, 2010. Ray worked for DS&O as a lineman for 47 years. He was a member of the Solomon United Methodist Church, Solomon Lion’s Club and served on the Solomon School Board. He was active in the Solomon Recreation Center and the Senior Center.

Ray is survived by his daughter Debbie Strouts (Dana) of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Three sons; Robert (Cindy) of Pratt, Kansas, Larry (April) of Andale, Kansas and Jeff (Mitzi) of Lawrence, Kansas. One sister, Evelyn Nelson (Rev. Harold) of McPherson, Kansas. Ten Grandchildren, Thirteen Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Audeen, one grandson, Judson Eisenhauer, four brothers, Frank, Ervin, Melvin and Marvin and three sisters, Mabel Hills, Alda Conner and Irene Farley.

Funeral Services for Ray will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Solomon United Methodist Church with Pastor Jack Craig officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-8 P.M., at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. The family suggests memorials be given to the Solomon United Methodist Church, Solomon Senior Citizens Center or to the Ray & Audeen Eisenhauer Family Scholarship. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, POB 308, Solomon, Kansas 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarslon.com.