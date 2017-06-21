The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police: Kansas man jailed in connection with suspicious death

by Leave a Comment

Hottman booking photo from a February arrest in Salina

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death and have made an arrest.

Just before 10p.m. Friday June 2, police responded report of victim down in the 1000 Block of SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to a media release from police.

Officers found an unresponsive man identified as 34-year-old Jason Baker, in the parking lot of the gas station. He was bleeding from numerous injuries.

Despite the effort of first responders, Baker died.

Following an investigation, police on Tuesday arrested Jason William Hottman. He is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on requested charges of First Degree Murder in connection with Baker’s death.

Police on the scene of the June 2 fatality-photo courtesy WIBW TV

Hottman has previous convictions in Dickinson and Saline County for burglary, criminal threat, harassment by telephone, criminal trespass and violation of a protection order.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *