Police: Kansas man jailed in connection with suspicious death

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death and have made an arrest.

Just before 10p.m. Friday June 2, police responded report of victim down in the 1000 Block of SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to a media release from police.

Officers found an unresponsive man identified as 34-year-old Jason Baker, in the parking lot of the gas station. He was bleeding from numerous injuries.

Despite the effort of first responders, Baker died.

Following an investigation, police on Tuesday arrested Jason William Hottman. He is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on requested charges of First Degree Murder in connection with Baker’s death.

Hottman has previous convictions in Dickinson and Saline County for burglary, criminal threat, harassment by telephone, criminal trespass and violation of a protection order.