Police: Missing Kansas 12-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Hays Police Department reported that a boy missing since 5 p.m. Tuesday has been located.

The HPD said Damion Schaffer — who goes by the name “Brad Hill” — was found safely. No other details were released.

————-

ELLIS COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a

12-year-old missing from Hays, according to a media release from police.

Damion Schaffer goes by the name Brad Hill is a white male about 5-foot 5-inches tall. He weighs around 105 pounds and has short dark hair.

He may be wearing a gray KU t-shirt with blue short sleeves, black shorts, dark colored under Armor tennis shoes, a black Nike bag, and possibly on a black bicycle.

He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on his black bike which has blue rims and possibly a gold chain near the Aquatic Park at 4th & Main Street in Hays.

If anyone sees or has contact with Damion “Brad Hill” Schaffer please call the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1030.