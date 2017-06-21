Melvena A. Bostelman, 94, of Salina, passed away June 20, 2017. She was born in Russell County to Ferninand and Amelia (Lohman) Steinert June 21, 1922.

She was a cosmetologist and had her own business for many years, then she sold Merle Norman cosmetics until her retirement at age 85. She was a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Her love for animals made her a pet mom to many pets over the years. She loved to garden and watch things grow.

She is survived by: her daughter, Charolette Savage (Roger); sister, Dorlene Schaeffer; special niece, Wanda Steuber (Neal); eight nephews; three nieces; many great nieces and nephews; and her special pet companions.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Fred; brother, Wilbert Steinert; and sister, Violet McCarthy.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Burial will at 9 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Roselawn Memorial Park and Service will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Salina.

Memorials may be made to: the Salina Animal Shelter, or the Church, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth, Salina, KS 67401.