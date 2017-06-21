Marjorie F. (Foster) Yarbrough 88, of Whitewater, passed away on Monday (June 19, 2017) in Topeka.

She was born on Feb. 26, 1929, to Lewis and Edith Foster.

On April 7, 1948, she married the love of her life, Jack P. Yarbrough, he proceeded her in death.

This first years of her married life involved raising her family and was very active in the community and in her church. Later in life she became a career woman in the fashion industry for over 40 years. First at Dee’s Thimble Shop and then Katherine’s both of Newton, until she retired. Everyone who knew the bling lady loved her and her infectious smile and beautiful red hair.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack P. Yarbrough; sisters Marie, Maxine and Lou and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Susi (Bill) Kirkpatrick of Camarillo, Calif., and John (Sue) Yarbrough of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Resnik of Topeka, Jeff Yarbrough of Fort Worth, Jason Yarbrough of Austin, Texas, and James Kirkpatrick of Poynette, WI great-grandchildren, Kyle Resnik, Cole Resnik, Regan Yarbrough, Jack Yarbrough, Asher Yarbrough, Reese Yarbrough, Thomas Kirkpatrick and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater.Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Federated Church, 207 E. Central in Whitewater, with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the Federated Church.