Marcella Marie (Wasinger) Berens, 94, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Villa Maria in Mulvane, Kansas.

Marcella was born September 21, 1922 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Nick J. and Mary (Wittman) Wasinger. She grew up on a farm and attended country schools north of Hays.

Marcella was united in marriage to Jacob N. “Jake” Berens on October 24, 1944 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays. This union was blessed with three children; Ronald, Diane and Carol. They lived in Hays until 1951 when the family moved to Russell. Jake preceded her in death on July 11, 2012.

Marcella was a clerk and cashier for various businesses in the Russell area. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also was active in the Russell V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed photography, Polka dancing and making a home for her family.

Surviving family include her son, Ronald Berens (Kay) of Belle Plaine, Kansas; daughters, Diane Fitzpatrick (Billy) of Wichita, Kansas and Carol Mowry (Kirk) of Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Virgil Wasinger of Hays, Kansas and Edwin Wasinger of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; sister, Bernita Degenhardt of Great Bend, Kansas; seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jake; brothers, Marion Wasinger and Alvin Wasinger; and sisters, Lorraine Wolf, Leona Sander and Georgina Sander.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Russell. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Friday, June 23, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM Friday at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church. A Memorial has been established with the Russell V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary who is in charge of these arrangements.