Man charged in rape of 7-year-old Kan. girl was just freed from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been charged with raping a 7-year-old girl in a stranger’s Wichita apartment six weeks after he was freed from prison for another rape.

Twenty-three-year-old Corbin Breitenbach was charged Tuesday with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary. Breitenbach said little during his first appearance other than to ask his bond amount. When he was told it was $1 million, he shook his head.

The registered sex offender was paroled April 28 for choking and raping a woman in 2012. Early on June 11, he’s accused of removing the girl from a bedroom, choking her until she was unconscious, raping her on an outdoor balcony and then leaving. Breitenbach’s girlfriend lives nearby.

The girl was hospitalized but has been released.