Long McArthur presented with President’s Award

Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas got a VIP visit from Dearborn, Michigan when Ford Motor Company presented them with the President’s Award for 2016. Based on the highest achieving dealerships in the country for Sales and Service satisfaction, the President’s Award is the highest recognition a Ford dealership can achieve.

Not only did Long McArthur receive the award for 2016, they are back to back winners after winning the award in 2015 as well. “Very few dealerships in the country are able to win in consecutive years. It goes to show how great our customers are and how much everyone at Long McArthur cares about the customer”, said Derek Lee, the General Manager for Long McArthur Ford.

To say “Thank You” to the 100+ employees that showed such great care for the customer, Long McArthur catered in a BBQ lunch with all of the sides on lunch Wednesday. Smiling faces filled tables the length of the service department. Along with the meal, each employee got a President’s Award T-Shirt and personal recognition for their part in the achievement.

“There is a secret to our success”, Lee said. “North and West McArthur genuinely care about every person that works here. When that kind of investment in people starts at the top, you end up with people in every department that genuinely care about every customer.”

Ford Motor Company also noted that Long McArthur is on track for a record 3rd year based on sales volume and customer satisfaction so far this year. “Long McArthur consistently sells 300% or more of the objective that we set for them at Ford Motor Company” said Kevin Klossner, Regional Sales and Service Manager at Ford Motor Company.