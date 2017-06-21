The Salina Post

Kan. man who dragged woman with car sentenced for kidnapping

GUERRA, SERGIO- photo Kan. Dept. of Corrections

RILEY COUNTY -A Kansas man has been sentenced to over 50-years in prison for the March 2016 kidnapping a 19-year-old woman in Manhattan.

Sergio Guerra, 39, Wichita, was sentenced Monday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to the Riley County Attorney’s Office.

Guerra was found not guilty on a count of Attempted Rape.
Police say Guerra approached the victim while she attempted to start her car in the 500 Block of Richards Drive in Manhattan.

He entered her vehicle and attempted to drive off with her inside. She attempted to escape, however, was unable to completely exit through the passenger side door and fell to the ground.

She sustained significant non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by her vehicle for approximately 800 feet while attempting to flee, according to police.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department Investigations Division identified the suspect and with the assistance of the Wichita Police Department were able to locate and arrest Guerra.

