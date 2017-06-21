The Salina Post

Kan. man hospitalized after he reaches for lunch box, truck rolls

by Leave a Comment

RUSSELL COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth Box Truck driven by Quint Lee Ingram, 48, Dodge City, was northbound on U.S. 281 ten miles north of Russell.

When the driver reached for his lunch box, the truck entered the east ditch. The driver overcorrected. The truck traveled into the west ditch and rolled landing on its wheels facing south.

Ingram was transported to the hospital in Russell.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

