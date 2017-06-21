Indictment: 6 used stolen mail to make fake Kan. driver’s licenses

WICHITA, KAN. – Six Kansas residents were indicted Tuesday on federal identity theft charges, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

The indictment alleges the defendants used stolen mail to produce fraudulent documents including Kansas driver’s licenses, student ID cards and other forms of identification. The fraudulent IDs were used to pass forged checks at stores including Dillons and Walmart.

Named in the superseding indictment were the following:

Chanel K. Wiseman, 28, Wichita, Kan., four counts of possession of fraudulent documents, two counts of receiving stolen mail, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances.

Shane A. Pitman, 31, Wichita, Kan., one count of possession of fraudulent documents, one count of receiving stolen mail, one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

John C. McMillan, 45, Wichita, Kan., one count of possession of fraudulent documents and one count of receiving stolen mail,

Brent A. Slover, 33, Wichita, Kan., one count of wire fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft, one count of possession of fraudulent documents and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances.

Keri A. Tunnell, 41, Wichita, Kan., one count of possession of fraudulent documents and one count of receiving stolen mail.

Raina N. Zeiner, 22, Belle Plain, Kan., one count of possession of fraudulent documents and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Possession of fraudulent documents: Up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Receiving stolen mail: Up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Wire fraud: Up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Aggravated identity theft: A mandatory two years (consecutive) and a fine up to $250,000.

Unlawful possession of a firearm: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.