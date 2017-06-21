First Artist INC workshop to be held in Salina

TOPEKA–After a successful pilot in Lawrence, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, through its partnership with the Mid-America Arts Alliance, is announcing additional Artist INC “What Works” workshops in communities throughout Kansas, according to a media release.

Artist INC is a regional cutting edge training program that empowers individual artists in all disciplines to take control of their careers by connecting them to the tools, resources, and opportunities necessary to develop their entrepreneurial skills and strengthen their artistic practice.

To learn more, go to the website Artist INC.

Artists, just like traditional small business owners, have to wear many hats—creator, fabricator, accountant, marketer, technologist, and more. And, just like traditional small business owners, artists can find this to be a daunting task. How do some artists make the leap to sustainable and profitable artistic practices? Through their work with over 500 artists (from musicians, to writers, to painters, to filmmakers), the Artist INC program has identified the common behaviors of successful artist entrepreneurs.

In their free What Works/What Doesn’t? Workshop, Artist INC presenters (all successful working artists) will share those behaviors and leave participating artists ready to apply them to their own art practice. The workshop includes a discussion of portfolio careers; goal setting and planning, communications strategy; financial planning. The last 30 minutes of the workshop is dedicated to audience needs.

Hosted by local arts organizations, the Artist INC What Works workshop will be available to artists in the following communities and surrounding areas in June:

Salina

5:30-7:30 p.m./Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Salina Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. 4th St.

Host: Salina Arts & Humanities

To register by June 27: What Works Salina

Wichita

6-7:30 p.m./Thursday, June 29, 2017

Harvester Arts, 215 N. Washington St.

Host: Harvester Arts

In addition to the above workshops, Artist INC programs include the Artist INC Live eight-week seminar that focuses on professional development and business training for emerging and mid-career artists. Gathering for one night a week for eight weeks, participants learn business skills specific to their art practice and how to apply those skills cooperatively with their peers. Using a ground breaking class design, artists learn and grow together through artist facilitator mentoring, small group application activities, as well as large group discussion and multi-media lecture.

Hosted by the Lawrence Arts Center in Lawrence, KS, artists in Douglas and Shawnee counties have recently completed their second year of Artist Inc Live.

To learn more: Artist INC Live Lawrence

If you have any questions about an individual program, please feel free to contact the host organizations directly.

KCAIC will schedule two additional workshops throughout the summer. To check on additional offerings as they are added: Artist INC Kansas.

Originally launched in 2007 as KCArtistLink, in partnership with ArtsKC, Charlotte Street Foundation, and the UMKC Innovation Center, Artist INC has expanded since 2013 through a collaborative partnership with Mid-America Arts Alliance to communities throughout the Midwest including Argenta and Springdale, Arkansas; Austin and Houston, Texas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Omaha, Nebraska, and Lawrence, Kansas.