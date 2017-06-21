Earl Dean Archer, 55, died June 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. He was born Sept. 16, 1961 to Clifford (Babe) and Diane Archer.

He graduated from Lyons High School. He worked as a landscaper and tree trimmer.

He is survived by mother; Diane Archer of Lyons; two sisters, Mary Beth Archer of Tulsa, Okla., Trudy Archer of Hutchinson; brother, Ralph Archer of Lyons; four aunts, Dee Hammer, Shirley Sheridian, Sue Casey of Lyons, and Debbie Fox of Larned, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford “Babe” Archer

Services are pending. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery, with a graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.